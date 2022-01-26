Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,486 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SII. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

