SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 13,901 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

