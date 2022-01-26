SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

SSAAY opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

