Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

