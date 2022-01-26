Stephen Grant Sells 35,000 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.02), for a total value of £182,000 ($245,547.76).

Shares of LON TND opened at GBX 512 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £26.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. Tandem Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.50 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 581.84.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

