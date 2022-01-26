Stephens Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $23,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

