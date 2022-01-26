Stephens Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $38.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 305,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

