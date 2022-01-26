Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Citrix Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 26,376 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 962% compared to the typical volume of 2,483 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

