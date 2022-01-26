Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 117,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.