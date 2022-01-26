Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 147,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Stride alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Stride worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.