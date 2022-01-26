Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 60.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGR stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

