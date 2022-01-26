Summit State Bank (SSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

SSBI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

