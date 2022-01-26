Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 134,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

