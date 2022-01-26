Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.96 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

