Supremex Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Supremex stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The stock has a market cap of C$80.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

