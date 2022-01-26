Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

