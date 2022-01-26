Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

