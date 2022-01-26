Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,400 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and have sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

