Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 87.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $713.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

