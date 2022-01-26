Swiss National Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 253.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $963.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

