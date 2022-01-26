Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.