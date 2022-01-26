Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 89.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

