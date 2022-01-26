Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $3.97 on Major Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00010425 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $57,354.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,939,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,262 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

