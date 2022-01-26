Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SLVM opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

