Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

