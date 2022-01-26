TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

