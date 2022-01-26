TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.13.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18.
In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
