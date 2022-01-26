TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

