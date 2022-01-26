TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
