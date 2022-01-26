TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $143.65 and last traded at $144.31. 20,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,717,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 136,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.