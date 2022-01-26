Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nevro were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period.

Nevro stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

