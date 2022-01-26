Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NFE stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

