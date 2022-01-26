Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $588,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

