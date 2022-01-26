Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

