Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 81,135 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Titan International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth $33,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

