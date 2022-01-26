Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Increased to SEK 96 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 123 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
