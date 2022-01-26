Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TELDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

