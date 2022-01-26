TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.63

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 1777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
