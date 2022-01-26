TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.63

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 1777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.