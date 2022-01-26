Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE TS opened at $23.72 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

