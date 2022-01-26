Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $918.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $922.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,047.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

