Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.