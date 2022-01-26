Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.98 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

