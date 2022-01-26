Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 60.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.