Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.