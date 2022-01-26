Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.58.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

