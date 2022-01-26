The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

