The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HSL opened at GBX 1,130 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 984.26 ($13.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($18.59). The company has a market capitalization of £844.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.44.

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

