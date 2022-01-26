The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

