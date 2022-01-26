The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.