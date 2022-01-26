The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.