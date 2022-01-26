The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,391,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $361,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

