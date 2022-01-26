The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Visa were worth $647,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of V opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

